Total cases of COVID-19 top 50,000 in Arkansas

Governor Hutchinson briefed the media from Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas’ fight against the spread of the coronavirus marked another milestone on Monday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new COVID-19 reporting during his daily news conference in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported 25,000 cases on July 8. It took just a month to double the total. The state reported an additional 645 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 50,028. The state reported an additional 11 deaths. Governor Hutchinson says the only way the state can stabilize the curve is for Arkansans to abide by Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The state tested 5,341 patients on Sunday.

