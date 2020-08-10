Advertisement

Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa waves on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco.
Collin Morikawa waves on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Colin Morikawa, 23, has won the 102nd PGA Championship.

Morikawa shot a final-round of 64 to finish the tournament at 13 under.

His 7-foot eagle putt gave him a two-shot lead heading into the homestretch of the PGA Championship.

Morikawa hit driver on the short par-4 16th hole, and watched as it bounced and headed straight toward the hole. That, plus a chip-in for birdie on the 14th, has put the 23-year-old on the cusp of his first major championship. He would be the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Morikawa joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harvick holds off Hamlin for Michigan doubleheader sweep

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin was right behind Harvick for the final few laps and came close to passing him a couple of times, but Harvick stayed in front for his series-high sixth victory of the season.

Sports

Fourth straight St. Louis Cardinals series postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Pirates will not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports

Blues end round-robin tournament winless, set for playoff match against Canucks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Blues lost a 1-0 lead in the final minute of regulation, then suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Sports

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.

Latest News

Sports

Tiger Woods faces another Sunday at a major, far from the lead in PGA Championship

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tiger Woods goes into the final round of another major without much hope.

Sports

Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

News

Ryan McBroom’s homer lifts Royals to 3-2 win over Twins

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Royals, whose popgun offense came alive with 13 runs against the Cubs on Thursday, resorted to small-ball to coax across their first runs.

Sports

Missouri Valley pushes football back to the spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State is scheduled to open the season against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sports

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.