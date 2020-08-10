Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Colin Morikawa, 23, has won the 102nd PGA Championship.

Morikawa shot a final-round of 64 to finish the tournament at 13 under.

His 7-foot eagle putt gave him a two-shot lead heading into the homestretch of the PGA Championship.

Morikawa hit driver on the short par-4 16th hole, and watched as it bounced and headed straight toward the hole. That, plus a chip-in for birdie on the 14th, has put the 23-year-old on the cusp of his first major championship. He would be the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Morikawa joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.

This is only the beginning. 🏆



23-year-old @Collin_Morikawa wins in his first ever @PGAChampionship.



It's his third TOUR win in 27 starts as a pro. pic.twitter.com/RCsmz9jSUD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2020

