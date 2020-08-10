Advertisement

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said all flavors of Dr Pepper are impacted by the shortage, and it is working with its distribution partners to stock shelves.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

While Dr Pepper didn’t offer any specifics as to why the shortage is ongoing, it isn’t the only beverage company experiencing problems.

Coca-Cola has responded to many of its customers on Twitter addressing shortages with some of its brands.

“Due to extreme demand on certain products we are temporarily putting our focus on producing more of those beverages,” Coca-Cola tweeted to one person asking for more Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero.

Some cite an increased demand in aluminum cans as a primary reason for the shortage, and it is also impacting brewers.

“If Pepsi and Coca-cola are seeing issues, then these small breweries, there’s so many of us, and it will eventually trickle down and affect us,” Taylor Lander of Birmingham, Alabama-based Avondale Brewing told Gray Television affiliate WBRC.

Avondale Brewing has seen a significant increase in canned beer sales during the coronavirus pandemic while draft beer sales have slumped.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

News

Storm damages garage, uproots trees in Houston, Mo. Sunday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Severe storms rolled through parts of Texas county Sunday afternoon.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Departments reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say these are the fourth and fifth deaths from COVID-19 in August.

News

Storm damages garage in Houston, Mo.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Republic School District releases possible COVID-19 exposure notice at STRIPES

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The district contacted anyone who may have potentially been exposed.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few scattered storms possible tonight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Springfield nonprofits get grants to help parents with childcare needs as school resumes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers the Battle of Wilson’s Creek 159 years later

Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday marked the the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died. National Park Service workers presented a wreath to honor the fallen and then a bugle player performed taps. A blast from a cannon wrapped up the ceremony.

News

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers the Battle of Wilson’s Creek 159 years later

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died.