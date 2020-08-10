Advertisement

Greene County clerk announces COVID-19 exposure impacting his staff

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reports his staff came into contact with someone with COVID-19.

The primary election happened on August 4. Schoeller says his team is working to certify that election now, while also preparing for the general election.

Clerk Schoeller shared this statement with KY3:

“The challenging world of COVID-19 we are all encountering individually and collectively as a community became a much more distinct reality when I and a small number of the County Clerk’s office team and four volunteers learned we had been in recent close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual notified us upon learning they had tested positive to ensure we could take appropriate measures to help prevent any potential spread. Upon learning the individual’s positive diagnosis, I immediately reached out to Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard for guidance. The guidance that he and his team has given has been followed by all individuals who were identified as having 15 minutes or more of cumulative close contact over a 24-hour period with the individual who tested positive. We are currently in a 14-day quarantine that includes taking our temperature twice a day, as well as monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. It is important to note, that we are continuing to work together as an office to certify the election results from this past Tuesday’s election. Moments like this make us even more grateful for the communication technology we have been able to use prior to this during COVID-19, and now in the certification process, that will allow the office to stay on schedule for Tuesday’s certification. We are especially grateful for the assistance and professionalism of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. They have given the office the necessary safety protocols, critical to ensuring the work of the office can go forward, including the required certification of Tuesday’s primary election result”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man considered dangerous

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Call 911 if you know anything about this case.

News

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards 7 nonprofits with grants for back-to-school childcare and learning support

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
CFO selected the recipients based on their ability to serve students of lower-income families, essential workers, SPS employees, single parents and other vulnerable families.

News

Barry County health leaders report county’s 3rd death from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The victim 71, suffered from serious underlying health issues.

News

Camden County deputies arrest man after pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Brent A Wagner age 32 of Dixon, Mo., faces assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

Latest News

News

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar!

News

Kansas City police respond to 6 homicides over weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Kansas City responded to six homicides in the city over the weekend, including the latest Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

News

Springfield Public Schools works on the lunch program for seated and virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools gets creative on new lunch program

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid with late-day storms on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

MoDOT back to hiring after employee pay, hour cuts in June

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
MoDOT is back to hiring for the upcoming winter and spring seasons after a $40 million shortfall in the months following the state’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.