Greene County clerk announces COVID-19 exposure impacting his staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reports his staff came into contact with someone with COVID-19.

The primary election happened on August 4. Schoeller says his team is working to certify that election now, while also preparing for the general election.

Clerk Schoeller shared this statement with KY3:

“The challenging world of COVID-19 we are all encountering individually and collectively as a community became a much more distinct reality when I and a small number of the County Clerk’s office team and four volunteers learned we had been in recent close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual notified us upon learning they had tested positive to ensure we could take appropriate measures to help prevent any potential spread. Upon learning the individual’s positive diagnosis, I immediately reached out to Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard for guidance. The guidance that he and his team has given has been followed by all individuals who were identified as having 15 minutes or more of cumulative close contact over a 24-hour period with the individual who tested positive. We are currently in a 14-day quarantine that includes taking our temperature twice a day, as well as monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. It is important to note, that we are continuing to work together as an office to certify the election results from this past Tuesday’s election. Moments like this make us even more grateful for the communication technology we have been able to use prior to this during COVID-19, and now in the certification process, that will allow the office to stay on schedule for Tuesday’s certification. We are especially grateful for the assistance and professionalism of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. They have given the office the necessary safety protocols, critical to ensuring the work of the office can go forward, including the required certification of Tuesday’s primary election result”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.