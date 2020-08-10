Advertisement

Harvick holds off Hamlin for Michigan doubleheader sweep

Kevin Harvick (4) races Aric Almirola (10) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kevin Harvick (4) races Aric Almirola (10) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) —

Kevin Harvick completed a doubleheader sweep at Michigan International Speedway, holding off Denny Hamlin in NASCAR’s Cup Series race after Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney crashed out early in the final stage.

Hamlin was right behind Harvick for the final few laps and came close to passing him a couple of times, but Harvick stayed in front for his series-high sixth victory of the season. Hamlin’s final desperate bid came up short at the end when Harvick crossed the finish line 0.09 seconds ahead. Martin Truex Jr. finished third and Kyle Busch finished fourth. Busch remains winless on the year.

Harvick’s weekend sweep is the first since Richard Petty did it in 1971.

