Hundreds to gather in Springfield for Sports Commissions Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people are set to gather at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield Monday for the Sports Commission awards, which will be the first banquet at the convention center since March.

The ceremony is put on by the Springfield Sports Commission in conjunction with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. According to event organizers, nearly 437 people are expected to attend the event, which they say is the Oasis Convention Center’s COVID-19 capacity.

Although the the event will involve a large group of people, the event organizers say they are doing everything they can to make sure all participants are safe. A representative from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame said all attendees received a letter in the mail with their tickets that explained all safety guidelines and requirements.

Both organizations worked with Oasis hotel and the health department to take care of all the safety guidelines. Masks are required during the event, in accordance with the city mask mandate. There are also several sanitizing stations all over the building along with signs encouraging social distancing.

According to the Sports Commission website, the awards “will honor area scholastic athletes from the previous year by recognizing the best athlete, teams and specialty awards in various categories.”

