Kansas City police respond to 6 homicides over weekend

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Police in Kansas City responded to six homicides in the city over the weekend, including the latest Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Tony Aguirre Community Center, police said. The victim died at a hospital. Earlier Sunday, officers found a woman dead in a home near Ward Parkway. Police did not detail how she was killed.

Minutes before the woman was discovered, police were called to a fatal shooting in a parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo, and early Sunday morning, man in his 20s was fatally shot inside a home.

Saturday evening, two unresponsive men with gunshot wounds were found in the backyard of a home in the Sterling Gardens neighborhood. Both were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Kansas City police are getting help investigating the deaths from federal agents with Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program meant to assist city police in high-crime areas.

