Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services issues medical marijuana facility licenses for Springfield, Sunrise Beach locations

(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The state of Missouri issued four new medical marijuana infused product manufacturing facility licenses, including one in Springfield and one in Sunrise Beach.

During the compliance review process for all new medical marijuana facility licenses, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) determined certain infused product manufacturing facilities submitted duplicative applications for licensure and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility.

Facility applicants were not prohibited from submitting duplicative applications; however, one facility can only utilize one license. Therefore, DHSS has merged the redundant licenses for each of these facilities and issued four new licenses to the entities next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. Merging redundant licenses will not impact these facilities’ ability to implement what they proposed in their applications, and issuing these new licenses will ensure the minimum number of licenses required by Article XIV are actually in use.

“Through our licensee verification process, we are working to ensure that every license we issue is being fully utilized in order to best serve Missouri patients,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

The four new licensees are:

· Beta Fusion Extracts LLC at Parcel #12-04-401-023, Springfield, MO 65803

· Como Health LLC at 1716 Lindberg Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

· Holistic Missouri LLC at 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

· Holistic Missouri LLC at 14514 S US 71 Hwy, Kansas City, MO 64147

