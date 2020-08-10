Advertisement

MoDOT back to hiring after employee pay, hour cuts in June

MoDOT reported a nearly $40 million shortfall in the months following the state’s shutdown
(KSPR)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has 30 open positions for the upcoming winter and spring season. This comes after MoDOT reported a nearly $40 million shortfall in the months following the state’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.

“We delayed hiring for four months just to see how things played out,” said Darin Hamelink, the District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT’s Southwest District. “A lot of people were driving less and that impacts fuel taxes and that’s what allows us to maintain roads and bridges.”

In addition to delaying hiring, MoDOT also put a hold on construction advertising and several construction projects. They also had to cut hours and pay for employees.

Hamelink explained while they can’t get that money back the department feels confident in the driving patterns.

“Driving patterns have been kind of, somewhat returning to normal and that’s helped with fuel taxes,” said Hamelink. “If that hadn’t recovered we wouldn’t be posting these jobs.“

The open positions are for full-time maintenance and emergency equipment operators across the state. Hourly salaries range from $14.10 to $16.72 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Applicants will also need to pass the written portion of the Commercial Drivers License (CDL) exam. Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance.

To learn more about the available opportunities, click here.

