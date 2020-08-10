Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce cancels 2020 Apple Butter Makin’ Days
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it canceled the 2020 Apple Butter Makin’ Days celebration.
The event draws tens of thousands of visitors every fall.
Organizers say they had to cancel the event to protect schools, nursing homes and general public health from the spread of the coronavirus. The organizers say they are already planning for the 2021 celebration.
