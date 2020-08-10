Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce cancels 2020 Apple Butter Makin’ Days

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it canceled the 2020 Apple Butter Makin’ Days celebration.

The event draws tens of thousands of visitors every fall.

Organizers say they had to cancel the event to protect schools, nursing homes and general public health from the spread of the coronavirus. The organizers say they are already planning for the 2021 celebration.

For the protection of our schools, nursing homes and general public health, we are cancelling Apple Butter Makin' Days... Posted by Mt. Vernon MO Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, August 10, 2020

