MSU move in day begins with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

College move in day is full of excitement, unpacking and don’t forget the hugs and tears as you say “see ya” later to your loved ones. This year move in day looks a little bit different at Missouri State University though.

Freshman roommates Alexis Hays and Ashley Stilwell said before they even got the keys to their dorm room they had to get their temperature taken and and answer a Coronavirus questioner.

”They took your temperature then asked if you’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID. Do you have any symptoms, a fever or sore throat,” said freshman Ashley Stilwell.

This is all apart of MSU’s COVID-19 safety plan. Normally new students are welcomed by the “Bear Crew” a group of students, faculty and staff who help freshmen move into the dorms. This year only one person could be on hand to help each student.

”It was a lot of trips back and forth to the car and back up. Other than that getting it in there was pretty easy.,” said Stilwell.

For some less people moving in made it less hectic.

”I’d say so far so good. Everything seems normal like it’s supposed to be. I’m just glad there isn’t that many people here where everyone is rushing around so it makes it easier,” said freshman Alexis Hays.

Both Ashley and Alexis are just happy to be on campus to start the next chapter of their lives.

“I was afraid I couldn’t come down here and I would have to start with community college. I’m just glad all my classes are online I mean in person,” said Hays.

This will be a week long process of moving in and there will be less than 500 student check-ins per day. Live on MSU’s campus.

