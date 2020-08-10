Advertisement

On Your Side: Walk-thru inside Springfield Public Schools

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an inside look at what a day at a Springfield R-12 school will be like in just two weeks.

District leaders say it’s a new way of thinking. Everything is changing and it boils down to two things. Slowing the spread of the coronavirus to keep kids and staff healthy. Secondly, Contact tracing. Everywhere your child goes will be documented, more than before.

Classrooms are setup to accommodate social distancing.

“They’re all facing the same direction. We don’t have students facing each other because we know if kids cough or sneeze and face each other, the chances of the virus spreading increases,” said Bret Range, Student Services, Springfield Public Schools.

Students will have assigned seats.

If a student leaves a classroom, they must sign out with a sanitized pen.

“So if we have to contact trace we know who left the classroom and where in the building they went,” said Range.

There are rules for walking in the hall. Students will move like traffic, right side.

No masks required at lunch time. Tables will be spaced out. No buffet.

“We will prepackage or have things closed to were kids are not getting open trays and won’t be selecting things off of a salad bar like they normally do, " said Travis Shaw, Operations, Springfield Public Schools.

No class on Wednesdays. It’s all about deep cleaning and it’s all hands on deck.

“We’ll have nutrition services workers that won’t be preparing food on Wednesday. We’ll have bus drivers that won’t be driving buses, bus aids, and para professionals … So we will have a larger workforce on Wednesday as we go and do more deep cleaning,” said Shaw.

District leaders say they’ll provide masks for students and staff, plenty of hand sanitizer and school supplies for all students.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republic School District releases possible COVID-19 exposure notice at STRIPES

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The district contacted anyone who may have potentially been exposed.

News

Springfield Public Schools works on the lunch program for seated and virtual learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools gets creative on new lunch program

Local

Missouri State to lease hotel in Springfield who test positive for virus in the fall semester

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri State University is developing a coronavirus recovery unit for students who live on campus, and test positive for COVID-19. ore than 90 MSU students have already tested positive for COVID-19.

News

On Your Side: How much you can save this weekend during the sales tax holiday in Missouri

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
School supplies can be expensive, so should you take advantage of the Missouri tax-free weekend? Only a handful of cities in the Ozarks are participating in the holiday so we'll compare prices to see if you can get more bang for your buck.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools providing school supplies to all K-5th graders

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced it will provide school supplies for all 12,500 PreK-5 students enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

$20M in paid COVID-19 leave for Arkansas teachers proposed

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday proposed setting aside $20 million for teachers who have to miss work because of the coronavirus as the state reported one of its biggest increases in virus cases since the pandemic began.

News

Back-to-school supply fair held drive-thru style for Camdenton families in need

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Camdenton Child Advocacy Council's annual back-to-school supply fair was held drive-thru style on Friday.

News

Cox College for nursing students announces reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
“We are committed to providing our students with a top-quality education, despite being off-campus more than they have been in the past,” says Dr. Amy DeMelo, president of Cox College.

News

Springfield Public Schools prepare for the opening of new magnet school

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT
SPS will be expanding its long-standing relationship with the Springfield Little Theater this fall to bring an integrated learning experience to select 5th graders in the district.

News

Schools prepare for start of classes with focus on safety

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
West Plains Schools shares safety preparations for upcoming year