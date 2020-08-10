On Your Side: Walk-thru inside Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an inside look at what a day at a Springfield R-12 school will be like in just two weeks.

District leaders say it’s a new way of thinking. Everything is changing and it boils down to two things. Slowing the spread of the coronavirus to keep kids and staff healthy. Secondly, Contact tracing. Everywhere your child goes will be documented, more than before.

Classrooms are setup to accommodate social distancing.

“They’re all facing the same direction. We don’t have students facing each other because we know if kids cough or sneeze and face each other, the chances of the virus spreading increases,” said Bret Range, Student Services, Springfield Public Schools.

Students will have assigned seats.

If a student leaves a classroom, they must sign out with a sanitized pen.

“So if we have to contact trace we know who left the classroom and where in the building they went,” said Range.

There are rules for walking in the hall. Students will move like traffic, right side.

No masks required at lunch time. Tables will be spaced out. No buffet.

“We will prepackage or have things closed to were kids are not getting open trays and won’t be selecting things off of a salad bar like they normally do, " said Travis Shaw, Operations, Springfield Public Schools.

No class on Wednesdays. It’s all about deep cleaning and it’s all hands on deck.

“We’ll have nutrition services workers that won’t be preparing food on Wednesday. We’ll have bus drivers that won’t be driving buses, bus aids, and para professionals … So we will have a larger workforce on Wednesday as we go and do more deep cleaning,” said Shaw.

District leaders say they’ll provide masks for students and staff, plenty of hand sanitizer and school supplies for all students.

