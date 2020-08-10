OTC opens new campus in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

Ozarks Technical College opened its newest campus in Republic, Mo.

The Republic campus officially opened its doors Monday with a grand opening ceremony.

The 30,000 square foot center is on about eight acres of land along U.S. 60, on the west side of the community. The facility features eight classrooms, computer and science labs and a student common area.

Classes start at the end of August. More than a hundred students have already registered to attend the classes.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.