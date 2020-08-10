Advertisement

OTC opens new campus in Republic, Mo.

OTC-Republic Campus
OTC-Republic Campus(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

Ozarks Technical College opened its newest campus in Republic, Mo.

The Republic campus officially opened its doors Monday with a grand opening ceremony.   

The 30,000 square foot center is on about eight acres of land along U.S. 60, on the west side of the community. The facility features eight classrooms, computer and science labs and a student common area.

Classes start at the end of August. More than a hundred students have already registered to attend the classes.

