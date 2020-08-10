Potential budget cut has Marion County, Ark., sheriff concerned 

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A human error is causing chaos in Marion County.

"It was very hard to find. It took us months to find the issue," said County Judge John Massey.

This spring the quorum court discovered its general fund budget was over budget.

It was later revealed that the total was around $570,000, and someone had added a figure twice.

“We asked every department to cut what they could cut,” Massey said.

Sheriff Clinton Evans said he did just that and cut out about $150,000.

”I lost two part-time deputies at that point. I also accepted the resignation of my assistant jail administrator at that time,” Evans said.

He said he also had to cut back on items like uniforms for his employees.

But he said he was then told by the budget committee to cut more.

”Right before we adjourned the meeting, it was directed to me that I would need for the sheriff’s department to make another $158,000 cut,” Evans said.

Massey said that’s because the sheriff’s department makes up the majority of the general fund budget and could definitely make more changes to help.

The judge said the sheriff even gave out 50-cent raises to some employees despite knowing the county's situation.

But the sheriff said this time around if he had to cut an additional $158,000, he would be forced to lose nine employees, which means public service would be affected drastically.

The sheriff said he isn't pointing the finger at anyone for the problem in the first place, but is confused as to why his department is getting another cut.

"I don't understand why we're being required to take that big a hit," Evans said.

The judge said the sheriff is playing politics.

"Nobody has ever talked about him laying off employees. And no one has asked him to cut personnel services any. He chose that," Massey said.

Massey and the budget committee said the sheriff could open up an unused pod in the county jail for 309 prison inmates, the jail would be reimbursed by the state, and that would help balance out the budget.

Massey also extended an apology to the previous county judge, Terry Ott.

“He had a plan for state inmates. We’ve got all the documentation here where he was going to fill up a pod. And it tells every number of inmates, what the revenue would bring in, and what that would do for the community. And it would bring in about $450,000 per year. And I would like to apologize to Judge Ott because I did not see that at the time,” Massey said.

The issue will be discussed further at the next quorum court meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.