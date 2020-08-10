Public comment expected Monday on possible face mask order in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Community members from the city of Ozark can provide input on a possible face mask order during a period of public comment Monday, August 10.

Public comment is on the agenda for a special meeting Monday evening. The special meeting is expected to take place at the Ozark Community Center at 6 p.m.

The City of Ozark recently organized a survey to collect responses on the possibility of a city-wide face mask order. The survey asked questions on how people would feel about a mandatory order in indoor and outdoor public spaces. It generated a high-volume response, according to a spokesperson for the city of Ozark.

Residents interested in speaking will need to sign up at the meeting by filling out a card and submitting it to designated city staff prior to 6:30 p.m. Speakers will be given up to 5 minutes to speak in front of the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Rick Gardner.

All meeting attendees will be require to wear a mask or face covering inside the Ozark Community Center and will have their temperature checked at the door. The City of Ozark will provide a staff member to clean the podium area prior to each speaker.

In Ozark, the mayor has authority to decide on a mask ordinance after a period of public comment, rather than requiring a city council vote.

For more information on the special meeting Monday, click here.

