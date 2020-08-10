Advertisement

Republic School District releases possible COVID-19 exposure notice at STRIPES

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District notified parents of its STRIPES 360 program that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The district contacted anyone who may have potentially been exposed. Health officials asks those impacted to self-isolate and quarantine to stop the spread.

The district released this letter to parents:

We were notified a short time ago that a STRIPES 360 employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are with this individual as they navigate this illness, and we wish them an easy and quick recovery. 

Our goal in sending out this notification is to be as transparent as possible in providing information our families and employees need to remain as healthy as possible during this uncertain time. 

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 have been individually contacted. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

The employee was not symptomatic, but was contagious when working on Thursday and Friday of last week (August 6 and 7). The employee was masked. Because of the way our STRIPES 360 summer programming has been implemented, with small, stable groups we are able to keep our programming open as the potential spread is isolated. Therefore, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department feels that programming can continue as scheduled for those not in quarantine or isolation.

As a reminder, we would like to share the following information in regards to what steps we can all take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and report any to your student’s doctor and school.
  • If an employee or student has been directly exposed to someone positive for COVID-19, please report that to your school.
  • When social distancing is not possible, wear a mask or face covering unless a medical condition does not allow for it. 
  • Wash your hands and sanitize frequently. 
  • Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for updates about COVID-19.

We know this news is unsettling. Therefore, it is very important to us that we reiterate our firm commitment to implementing practices and procedures that will help keep students and employees healthy and safe at school. We will continue to implement these practices and to learn from this situation how we might be able to improve our efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19. 

Monday marked the the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson's Creek. The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died. National Park Service workers presented a wreath to honor the fallen and then a bugle player performed taps. A blast from a cannon wrapped up the ceremony.

