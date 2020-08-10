Advertisement

Semi-truck hauling beer overturns on I-44 near Buckhorn, causing major traffic delays

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A semi-truck hauling beer overturned Sunday evening on I-44 in Pulaski County, causing major traffic delays in the area.

Roberta Atkisson submitted several photos to KY3, showing a semi-truck on its side and several packs of beer that came out. It happened just before an exit in Buckhorn, Missouri.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt. Crews are working to clear up the area. Traffic heading westbound has been diverted to one lane.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

