Shannon County authorities make arrests in death investigation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) -

The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a man who had been shot around State Highway E, a few miles from Alley Spring.

Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley says witness statements described a truck leaving the scene of the shooting Saturday. Investigators found that truck near Mountain View. Deputies Sunday night arrested two tied to the shooting.

No names have been released in connection to the death at this time.

