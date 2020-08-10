Small earthquake rattles area near Mammoth Spring, Ark.

MAMMOTH, Ark. (KY3) -

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake Sunday night near Mammoth Spring, Ark.

The USGS in Memphis recorded the 2.2 magnitude quake at 9:39 p.m. Its depth measured about three miles about six miles southwest of Mammoth Spring.

There are no reports of anyone feeling the small earthquake.

