Springfield-Greene County Health Departments reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced two more deaths tied to COVID-19.
One of the victim is a woman in her 90s. The other victim is a man in his 50s. Both suffered from underlying health conditions.
Health leaders say these are the fourth and fifth deaths from COVID-19 in August. So far, the county reports 16 deaths since the pandemic.
