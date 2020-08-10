Springfield Public Schools works on the lunch program for seated and virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School’s Nutrition Services are getting everything ready for what is sure to be a different kind of school year.

With some students doing part-time in classrooms and part-time virtual and others doing full time virtual the department has had to get creative in how to distribute and serve meals that are healthy and safe.

Lunch services had to do a complete revamp of their current program all in the name of keeping your kiddos safe.

Breakfast for one will be grab-and-go to class unless the school already has lunch in the classroom program. Also, packaging will look a lot different. Everything will be covered and everything will be thrown away between uses. Instead of plastic trays, there will be a boat like cardboard tray where different foods can fit on them. You’ll also notice fewer options to choose from but the favorites like pizza and nachos will still be on the menu. Just not as many choices per day.

Most importantly, meals will be available for students if they are in the classroom seated or taking virtual classes.

“If students are seated Monday or Tuesday students and families would have the option to pick up meals for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at the end of the day Tuesday, and take that home with them, Kim Keller, with Nutrition Services says. “With reheat instructions and such. Same if are seated Thursday Friday they’d have the option to pick up for Monday Tuesday Wednesday. The thing that’s different than summer school is these meals aren’t 100% free.”

Students would pay their normal lunch schedule unless they were on that free or reduced lunch schedule. You can see those free and reduced lunch application HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.