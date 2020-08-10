Storm damages garage, uproots trees in Houston, Mo. Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Severe storms rolled through parts of Texas county Sunday afternoon.

A sycamore tree crushed a garage. The storm uprooted another tree 100-feet away from the garage. The National Weather Service estimated the winds at 60-70 miles per hour.

In Houston, the bulk of the significant damage is along 2nd Street east of the old courthouse. Lesser damage, including branches and smaller debris, are fairly widespread.

AJ Barnes wasn't here when the storm happened but found out about it soon after.

“I was about 10 miles out of town and we didn’t have much of a storm where I was at,” said Barnes. “Mom called and said the, uh, a tree was on the building. I didn’t think a whole lot about it until I got here and I was like, well, yeah, tree’s definitely on the building. Just surprise, just didn’t, not a whole lot of other damage I’ve seen around town, so, this was a little bit of a shock.”

He estimates damage at least $10,000.

