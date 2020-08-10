Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler

A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar and high fiber.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A refreshing drink to stay hydrated with less sugar.
A refreshing drink to stay hydrated with less sugar.

Ingredients:

1 cup cucumber (peeled and sliced)

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup coconut water

2 Tablespoons chia seeds

Fresh basil

Directions:

Combine everything into a blender. Blend until smooth. Cassie says this is a refreshing and easy way to get in a quick serving of fruits and veggies. This drink is also high in fiber with the chia seed. See the nutrition information below.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 245kcal

Carbs: 39%

Protein: 9.3g

Total fat: 6.6g

Saturated fat: 7.5g

Sodium: 74mg

Fiber: 14g

Add sugar: 0

Fruit: 1 serving

Vegetables: 1.94 servings

