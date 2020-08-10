TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler
A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar and high fiber.
Ingredients:
1 cup cucumber (peeled and sliced)
1 cup frozen strawberries
1 cup coconut water
2 Tablespoons chia seeds
Fresh basil
Directions:
Combine everything into a blender. Blend until smooth. Cassie says this is a refreshing and easy way to get in a quick serving of fruits and veggies. This drink is also high in fiber with the chia seed. See the nutrition information below.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 245kcal
Carbs: 39%
Protein: 9.3g
Total fat: 6.6g
Saturated fat: 7.5g
Sodium: 74mg
Fiber: 14g
Add sugar: 0
Fruit: 1 serving
Vegetables: 1.94 servings
