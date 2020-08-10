Advertisement

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers the Battle of Wilson’s Creek 159 years later

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

Monday marked the the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died. National Park Service workers presented a wreath to honor the fallen and then a bugle player performed taps. A blast from a cannon wrapped up the ceremony.

The park’s acting superintendent says it’s important to remember those who died in the battle and how the Civil War shaped American history.

