Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers the Battle of Wilson’s Creek 159 years later

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

Monday marked the the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

The National Park Service held a ceremony Monday morning at the battlefield to remember the fight and to pay respects to those who died. National Park Service workers presented a wreath to honor the fallen and then a bugle player performed taps. A blast from a cannon wrapped up the ceremony.

The park’s acting superintendent says it’s important to remember those who died in the battle and how the Civil War shaped American history.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.