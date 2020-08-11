Allergies or COVID-19? New allergy season leads to uncertainty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pollen counts are on the rise. and more people suffering from allergy symptoms. We spoke with how people are dealing with them, and if there’s a concern it may be something other than allergies.

It’s various plants and flowers that cause people some issues with allergies. KY3 spoke with a couple people today, and heard from others through email. It’s a mixed bag of concern when it comes to allergies and COVID-19. Some are worried. Others, not so much. Plants all around the area can cause some folks to deal with allergies.

“I get runny nose, sniffles and very bad itchy eyes,” said Thomas Walters.

“I have itchy, watery eyes, coughing, sneezing and a scratchy throat,” added Rosa Taylor.

While tough to deal with, according to a chart from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, those symptoms, particularly sneezing and a runny nose, are not typical COVID-19 symptoms. As for any worries from Thomas or Rosa about COVID-19?

“No, cause I really don’t get a fever,” said Walters. “And though it does drive me crazy, I don’t get low in energy either.”

“No,” said Taylor. “Because I’ve looked up the symptoms of COVID-19 and compared them to allergies.”

But some folks do worry, like one reply received Tuesday that said they were scared about their symptoms when they first started, thinking they could be COVID-19 related. For Walters and Taylor, their only concern is when they sometimes have to wear a mask when also dealing with allergies.

“I just tell them, hey, I just need to take it off to breathe for a few,” said Taylor. “And then I put it back on.”

“It’s sort of hard to breathe with a mask when my nose is stuffed up,” Walters said. “But besides that it doesn’t really bother me that bad.”

One piece of advice Taylor offered was to just try and avoid your allergy triggers whenever you can. And as always, if you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor.

