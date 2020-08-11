Advertisement

Arkansas reports fewer cases of COVID-19; Carroll County reports significant increase

Gov. Hutchinson addressed the latest cases during his daily briefing in Little Rock.
Gov. Hutchinson addressed the latest cases during his daily briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he’s not ready to call it a trend, but is encouraged by the recent decline in cases of COVID-19.

He addressed the latest cases during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State health leaders reported 383 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 50,411 since the pandemic. Recent daily totals of positive tests have dropped by 200 to 400 patients over the last week. The state reported 11 additional deaths.

Carroll County health leaders reported an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 379.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Angelina Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here we go again. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for strong storms Tuesday. See hour-by-hour what to expect where you live.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here we go again. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for strong storms Tuesday. See hour-by-hour what to expect where you live.

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

Latest News

News

Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s top health official insists a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Census workers report low response rate in several counties in the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Numerous storms expected today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened at the 143 mile marker of I-44 near the Laclede-Pulaski County line.

KY3 Personalities share back-to-school pictures

Updated: 3 hours ago
As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they too were students heading back to school.