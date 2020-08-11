Arkansas reports fewer cases of COVID-19; Carroll County reports significant increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he’s not ready to call it a trend, but is encouraged by the recent decline in cases of COVID-19.

He addressed the latest cases during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State health leaders reported 383 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 50,411 since the pandemic. Recent daily totals of positive tests have dropped by 200 to 400 patients over the last week. The state reported 11 additional deaths.

Carroll County health leaders reported an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 379.

