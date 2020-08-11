Advertisement

Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bindi Irwin and her husband of nearly five months have a baby on the way, the couple announced on social media Tuesday.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!” Irwin said on Instagram. “It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

In their post, the couple holds a baby khaki shirt as part of their announcement.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” Irwin said.

Expectant grandmother Terri Irwin welcomed the couple’s news.

“This is the best day ever! I am over the moon …” she said. “Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

Steve Irwin, Terri’s husband and Bindi’s father, died in 2006 at the age of 44 when a stingray barb pierced his chest during the filming of a documentary.

He was known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” the name of his wildlife TV series.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices.

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

News

Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s top health official insists a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses new bus system grants

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Census workers report low response rate in several counties in the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Numerous storms expected today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened at the 143 mile marker of I-44 near the Laclede-Pulaski County line.

KY3 Personalities share back-to-school pictures

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they too were students heading back to school.