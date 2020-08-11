Camden County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -

Camden County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients.

Health leaders report eight deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in March, seven of those since July 7. The county reports 374 total cases of the coronavirus.

Please follow www.cdc.gov and www.health.mo.gov for information and updates.

