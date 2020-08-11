Advertisement

Carroll County nurse dies of COVID-19 in Arkansas

By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Rachel Cummings has a lot of memories of her father, John.

He loved to fish, was a great cook, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He was a good dad for sure. It's weird knowing that he's gone," she said.

John Cummings lived in Holiday Island and was working as a nurse at Mercy in Berryville for the past three years.

”He took care of quite a few positive patients, and then he actually became symptomatic around June 17,” his daughter said.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 later that month, developed pneumonia on top of that, and was taken to Mercy in Rogers.

Cummings had no underlying medical conditions. But his lungs started to deteriorate, and he had trouble breathing.

”He decided that he wanted to be at a facility with the capability of ECMO,” Rachel said.

ECMO is a treatment where blood is circulated through an artificial lung and pumped back into the bloodstream.

So he was transported to Mercy in Springfield. Rachel said her father couldn't get a lung transplant, and his health continued to decline.

“They allowed us to gown up and go in there with dad, and then we made the decision to pull care,” she said.

That was August 2, and her father was just 56 years old.

Rachel said the only other times she got to see her father for the last month and a half was through Facetime.

"That's the last time I got to talk to him because of all this," she said.

Rachel is a paramedic, and she hopes her father’s story helps people understand the devastating impacts of COVID, and that it doesn’t just affect certain people.  

“I don’t think people are going to take it seriously until it’s their dad, or their mom, or their grandma,” she said.

And with her dad, Rachel said there are so many things about him she’ll miss.

”Mom kept saying well now at least we can go visit him and sit by his grave,” she said.

John Cummings was laid to rest on Friday, August 7, in Eureka Springs.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Organizers cancel fall festivals across the Ozarks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

MSU prepares for the beginning of a different fall semester

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Allergies or COVID-19? New allergy season leads to uncertainty

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Pollen counts are on the rise. and more people suffering from allergy symptoms. We spoke with how people are dealing with them, and if there’s a concern it may be something other than allergies.

News

Camden County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Camden County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Thousands of Missouri students will return to class on August 24, as the state allowed each individual district to decide what was best for their students and staff for the fall semester during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports more positive cases inside the jail

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Inmates and staff members were issued face masks and are required to wear them while inside the facility.

News

ALLERGIES OR COVID-19? Allergy season returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Census workers focusing on low-responding counties in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Polk County Health Department reports first death from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The death occurred August 5.

News

Steep financial toll from loss of big Ozarks fall festivals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Thousands of local lost revenue with festival cancellations.