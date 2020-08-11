Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

If you have not answered your 2020 census, someone could show up your at your door any time.

Census workers report low response rate in several counties in the Ozarks. In Stone County, Mo., the response rate is just 45% compared to 63% throughout the state. Census officials say part of the reason could be because of the many seasonal or vacation homes in the area.

If you don’t live in a home, you can respond online or phone and answer no when asked if anyone is living or staying at the address. If you do that, a census worker doesn’t have to visit. You can easily identify a census worker by the government ID they will be carrying with their picture on it. They will follow social distancing protocols.

In Stone County, local government officials hope the response rate will improve soon, because they depend on the census count for federal funding over the next 10 years for roads and schools.

“Oh it would be huge,” said Mark Maples, Stone County Presiding Commissioner. “It would be huge to our schools. It would be huge to our local governments. Only 45% of people that live here in Stone County, that’s not good.”

Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. The deadline to respond is September 30.

