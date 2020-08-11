Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

Emergency crews shut down the eastbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday morning east of Lebanon, Mo. after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District is working the scene near the Laclede County and Pulaski County line. The crash happened at the 143 mile marker.

We do not know anything about injuries. Crews ask you to avoid the area.

