Employee with a before-and-after school program in the Republic School District tests positive for Covid-19

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The school district sent out an email to parents and staff. The district says a symptomatic employee worked last Thursday and Friday for Stripes 360.

The district reached out to employees and students who came into contact with the worker. Several people have been directed to self-isolate and quarantine.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department told the school district the program can continue as scheduled

Below is the email:

August 10, 2020

Republic School District Families and Employees,

We were notified a short time ago that a STRIPES 360 employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are with this individual as they navigate this illness, and we wish them an easy and quick recovery.

Our goal in sending out this notification is to be as transparent as possible in providing information our families and employees need to remain as healthy as possible during this uncertain time.

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 have been individually contacted. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

The employee was not symptomatic, but was contagious when working on Thursday and Friday of last week (August 6 and 7). The employee was masked. Because of the way our STRIPES 360 summer programming has been implemented, with small, stable groups we are able to keep our programming open as the potential spread is isolated. Therefore, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department feels that programming can continue as scheduled for those not in quarantine or isolation.

As a reminder, we would like to share the following information in regards to what steps we can all take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and report any to your student’s doctor and school.

If an employee or student has been directly exposed to someone positive for COVID-19, please report that to your school.

When social distancing is not possible, wear a mask or face covering unless a medical condition does not allow for it.

Wash your hands and sanitize frequently.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for updates about COVID-19.

We know this news is unsettling. Therefore, it is very important to us that we reiterate our firm commitment to implementing practices and procedures that will help keep students and employees healthy and safe at school. We will continue to implement these practices and to learn from this situation how we might be able to improve our efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

