Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports more positive cases inside the jail

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators report more positive cases of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Administrators report 150 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 with 37 returning positive. Four inmates suffer from symptoms. Another 23 staff members have tested positive. Of them, two have returned to work.

Jailers are isolating inmates to their assigned cells to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jailers contained the virus to a housing unit where the first positive case originated. The staff is screening and testing inmates and staff members on a continual basis.

Inmates and staff members were issued face masks and are required to wear them while inside the facility.

