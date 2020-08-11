Advertisement

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices and learning virtually.

Eye strain, headaches, double vision and sleep disruption are short-term side effects of screen time.

But there are some ways parents can help kids adjust their eyes.

The “20-20-20 rule” can help. After every 20 minutes of screen time, kids can look away from the screen at least 20 feet for 20 seconds.

It will allow children to adapt their eyes to an environment with technology, said Dr. David Hunter, chair of ophthalmology at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“That simulates more of what happens in a normal classroom or a normal office environment, is you’re looking around, you’re taking a break, you’re not just locked in during lockdown on this screen,” Hunter said.

He suggests that children practice good sitting posture by not slumping.

Other ways to ease digital eye strain are adjusting screen and room lighting, and by turning off self-view.

“We also want the screen to be positioned not too close because that can put demands on the convergence of the eyes,” Hunter said.

Parents can reduce their kids’ screen time by setting timers and encouraging them to take breaks for other activities, like playing outdoors. They can also model healthy behavior while using electronic devices.

If problems persist with children’s eyes, parents are encouraged to make an appointment with an ophthalmologist.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

News

Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s top health official insists a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses new bus system grants

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Census workers report low response rate in several counties in the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Numerous storms expected today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened at the 143 mile marker of I-44 near the Laclede-Pulaski County line.

KY3 Personalities share back-to-school pictures

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they too were students heading back to school.