Missouri Attorney General investigating roofer after On Your Side reports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield roofer at the center of an On Your Side Investigation was a no-show in court.

Also, following our reporting the Missouri Attorney General is involved.

Dakoda Truitt with Truitt’s Roofing was supposed to be in a Christian County courtroom on Tuesday because a customer sued him.

Court documents read he was paid nearly $8,000 in February and he never started the job. Documents go on to say his ‘representations were false’ and ‘reckless’. A judge signed a judgment. Truitt has to pay back that money and attorney fees.

“My client received a judgment against Mr. Truitt and his company for fraud. Your reporting brought people to call me. Those people who are out there, I had them call the Attorney General’s Office. My understanding is the Attorney General is going to take over matters for many. So that’s good,” said Paul Sherman, attorney.

Workers with the Attorney General confirm to On Your Side, they are investigating what we’ve been reporting for months.

In total, customers and suppliers say Dakoda Truitt owes them more than $130,000. Truitt has not filed a formal response in any of these cases.

On Your Side reached out to Truitt for comment, we haven’t heard back.

