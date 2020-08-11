Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri’s top health official insists a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told KCUR-FM radio for a report published Monday that the designation is cause for concern.

He says Missouri is a diverse state and that instead of a statewide mandate he favors a strategy that supports local officials. But others note the virus is spreading more freely among counties without links to crowded facilities such as nursing homes and meatpacking plants.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.