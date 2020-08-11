Advertisement

Missouri balks at state mandates despite ‘red zone’ status

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri’s top health official insists a statewide mandate for masks and social distancing doesn’t make sense, even though the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told KCUR-FM radio for a report published Monday that the designation is cause for concern.

He says Missouri is a diverse state and that instead of a statewide mandate he favors a strategy that supports local officials. But others note the virus is spreading more freely among counties without links to crowded facilities such as nursing homes and meatpacking plants. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Census workers go door-to-door in the Ozarks in counties with low response rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Census workers report low response rate in several counties in the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Numerous storms expected today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

News

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened at the 143 mile marker of I-44 near the Laclede-Pulaski County line.

KY3 Personalities share back-to-school pictures

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they too were students heading back to school.

News

ST. LOUIS BLUES: ‘Heavy lifting:’ West is big, tough, deep and wide open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top of the Western Conference features the defending Stanley Cup champion, a 2018 finalist with even more talent and an MVP front-runner.

News

Arkansas governor: No decision yet on unemployment extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Hutchinson said the state has $250 million in federal coronavirus relief funds set aside in reserve it could tap into. The state could reallocate coronavirus funds in other areas, he said.

News

SPS parent upset over Lead Academy preschool program temporarily suspended

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Lead Academy is a preschool program that is an integrated classroom with Springfield Public Schools pre-schools and special education students.

News

Employee with a before-and-after school program in the Republic School District tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
We were notified a short time ago that a STRIPES 360 employee has tested positive for COVID-19.