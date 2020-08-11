Missouri House begins hearing arguments on violent crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Missouri’s House of Representatives began their work on a bill geared at addressing violent crime on Monday. Senators voted to pass the bill 27-3 to the lower chamber.

There are several different parts to this violent crime bill, but two sections took up a lot of hearing time Monday; allowing St. Louis City Police to live outside of the city, and allowing judges to decide whether to charge teenagers as adults for certain gun crimes.

Under the legislation passed by the Senate, teenagers between 14 and 18-years-old could be tried in an adult court for crimes that would be felonies for adults, armed criminal action, a charge formed by the legislation.

”I think that judges around the state of Missouri ought to be very very deliberate when it comes to transferring any child to the adult system,” said Judge Jimmie Edwards, Director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis.

Not everyone is on board with that part of the bill, saying it punishes kids who would likely benefit from rehabilitation programs instead of jail time.

”Juveniles lack maturity and have a underdeveloped sense of responsibility,” said Sarah Baker, legislative director with the Missouri Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. “That’s why the courts chose to treat them differently. That’s why Missouri has chosen to treat them differently, so we can treat our kids as kids and keep them on the right track.”

Citing numbers from 2013, Representative Ian Mackey, a St. Louis Democrat, said more Black boys have their cases transferred to the adult system.

”59-percent. They make up 5.9-percent. So ten times more likely to be tried as adults by judges who are predominately white, were black youth. Black boys,” Mackey said.

Jeannette Mott Oxford of Empower Missouri, who is also against the idea, says that number has gone down in recent years.

”We get bad results when we certify children as adults,” Mott Oxford said. “They’re more likely to be beaten or sexually assaulted while in prison, they’re more likely to commit suicide, they’re more likely to recitivise once they get out of prison because they learn crime skills when they’re in prison but they don’t get employment skills when they’re in prison.”

Another part of the bill discussed during Monday’s hearing is allowing St. Louis police to live outside of the city.

”As of today, the St. Louis police Department is down 142 police officers from its authorized strength,” said Colonel John Hayden, the St. Louis Police Chief.

Hayden said allowing officers to live outside of the city would enhance recruitment and retention efforts.

“Our officers are physically, emotionally, and spiritually drained,” Hayden said of his department, which has had six officers shot, and a former officer shot and killed during civil unrest after the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis in late May.

“We need more officers and we need them now,” Hayden added.

The bill, if passed in its current form, would also set up a witness protection fund, and also punishes adults who encourage minors to use guns to commit crimes.

Governor Mike Parson announced Monday afternoon he wants to expand the scope of the special session to allow the state to prosecute homicide cases in St. Louis, citing a backlog at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The full House of Representatives is expected to start debate on the bill this week.

