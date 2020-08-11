More COVID-19 cases in Greene County Jail, protesters call for inmates’ rights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tests show more coronavirus cases inside the Greene County Jail. Now, 36 inmates and 9 staff members have tested positive for the disease.

Sheriff Jim Arnott believes it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 made its way inside the jail. He said inmates who have tested positive are held in a separate section of the facility. As case numbers inside increase, family and friends protested on the street, saying inmates have the right to be protected from the virus.

“That’s why they’re in there, to be punished for what they’ve done, not to die,” said Marilyn Sledge.

Marilyn Sledge said she has to be a voice for her son, who is sitting in the Greene County Jail, along with hundreds of other inmates.

“They don’t need to get COVID because y’all holding them in jail. Treat them fairly. They’re just like you,” Sledge said.

Roy Smiley was one of those inmates until just a few days ago.

“They didn’t tell us at first, they kept it hush-hush, they didn’t want anyone knowing,” Smiley said.

He’s now out on bond, and has tested negative for the coronavirus.

“If they’d given us masks and let us get tested, and not packing us in there. We can’t even be six feet apart from each other,” he said.

After the first inmate tested positive, the rest of the population was given masks. Sheriff Jim Arnott believes jail staff have the virus contained to one housing unit.

“That doesn’t mean tomorrow that cannot change because as you know, this moves fairly quick and moves through a closely populated area. Don’t forget, we can’t social distance in a jail, that’s impossible,” Arnott said.

Arnott said no jail is designed for a pandemic and encourages family members to bond their loved ones out if they can, but if that’s not an option, Arnott said he wants to reassure them.

“We’re doing everything we can. Cleaning, providing masks, and not doing much inmate movement,” Arnott said.

Arnott knows the latest precautions won’t be popular with inmates or their families. In the coming days, inmates will be on stricter lock downs to reduce exposure.

“There’s going to be less access to telephones, less access to day rooms and things, where we can keep people from not socializing,” he said.

The protesters argue it never should’ve come to that, and question if the sheriff’s office has done enough to protect those it’s responsible for.

“Not everyone is guilty, they’re still human and they still need to live,” said Takisha Parham.

The protesters who were out here today wondered why it took so long to get masks for inmates. Arnott said finding and paying for face coverings for more than 700 people is a challenge. He pointed out the precautions his staff were taking with screening and disinfecting kept the coronavirus out of the facility for months. The sheriff said he has a meeting Tuesday to figure out how to get more masks for inmates and staff.

