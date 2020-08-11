Polk County Health Department reports first death from COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

The Polk County Health Department confirms the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

The patient contracted the virus through contact with another positive case. The death occurred August 5.

“The Polk County Health Center staff and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Michelle Morris, administrator. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus include:

· Wear a mask or face covering especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

· Practice physical distancing by staying 6 feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.

· Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

