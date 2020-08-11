Advertisement

Polk County Health Department reports first death from COVID-19

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

The Polk County Health Department confirms the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

The patient contracted the virus through contact with another positive case. The death occurred August 5.

“The Polk County Health Center staff and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Michelle Morris, administrator. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus include:

· Wear a mask or face covering especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

· Practice physical distancing by staying 6 feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.

· Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Organizers cancel fall festivals across the Ozarks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

MSU prepares for the beginning of a different fall semester

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Allergies or COVID-19? New allergy season leads to uncertainty

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Pollen counts are on the rise. and more people suffering from allergy symptoms. We spoke with how people are dealing with them, and if there’s a concern it may be something other than allergies.

News

Camden County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Camden County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Thousands of Missouri students will return to class on August 24, as the state allowed each individual district to decide what was best for their students and staff for the fall semester during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports more positive cases inside the jail

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Inmates and staff members were issued face masks and are required to wear them while inside the facility.

News

ALLERGIES OR COVID-19? Allergy season returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Census workers focusing on low-responding counties in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Steep financial toll from loss of big Ozarks fall festivals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Thousands of local lost revenue with festival cancellations.