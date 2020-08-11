Advertisement

Shooting in Springfield leaves one man in critical condition

Police are looking for two other men
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are looking for two men after a shooting that left another man in critical condition. Police say a fight inside a house in the 1000 block of West Division spilled into the backyard.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound around 12:30 Tuesday morning. Police say other people, including children were inside the house. They don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

“They got into a disturbance, whatever the argument was, not sure at this time. But we do know they knew each other and it involved just them,” said Lt. Curt Ringgold with the police department.

Police haven’t released the names of the men they are looking for, or the name of the victim.

