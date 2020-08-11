Springfield asks for public input on Cherry and Pickwick calming project plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wider sidewalks, raised pavement, and strips to alert drivers to slow down, these all part of new plan to slow drivers down around the Cherry and Pickwick intersection in Springfield.

The plan includes “bulb-outs,” or extensions of the curb-line into the roadway, to visually and physically narrow the street.

This narrowing forces vehicles to slow down as they enter an intersection.

The bulb-outs also create a safer crosswalk by reducing the crossing distance for pedestrians from around 37 feet to closer to 22 feet, while also improving the sight distance for vehicles.

The new design being proposed will also open up 6 more parking spots and an area for motorcycles to park too.

So far feedback is looking good.

“Most people have been supportive of the project,” Derrick Estelle, an Engineer with the City of Springfield says. “This started out as a grassroots level project that was desired by the neighborhood so this was a response to that. A lot of people have been supportive and happy to see their voices were heard and their concerns are being addressed.”

If approved the project could possibly begin in March with a two month period for construction.

The city is asking for comments on their plan and you can leave feedback here.

