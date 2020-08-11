Advertisement

Springfield asks for public input on Cherry and Pickwick calming project plans

With increased foot traffic locals want to make sure this area remains safe.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wider sidewalks, raised pavement, and strips to alert drivers to slow down, these all part of new plan to slow drivers down around the Cherry and Pickwick intersection in Springfield.

The plan includes “bulb-outs,” or extensions of the curb-line into the roadway, to visually and physically narrow the street.

This narrowing forces vehicles to slow down as they enter an intersection.

The bulb-outs also create a safer crosswalk by reducing the crossing distance for pedestrians from around 37 feet to closer to 22 feet, while also improving the sight distance for vehicles.

The new design being proposed will also open up 6 more parking spots and an area for motorcycles to park too.

So far feedback is looking good.

“Most people have been supportive of the project,” Derrick Estelle, an Engineer with the City of Springfield says. “This started out as a grassroots level project that was desired by the neighborhood so this was a response to that. A lot of people have been supportive and happy to see their voices were heard and their concerns are being addressed.”

If approved the project could possibly begin in March with a two month period for construction.

The city is asking for comments on their plan and you can leave feedback here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ST. LOUIS BLUES: ‘Heavy lifting:’ West is big, tough, deep and wide open

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top of the Western Conference features the defending Stanley Cup champion, a 2018 finalist with even more talent and an MVP front-runner.

News

Arkansas governor: No decision yet on unemployment extension

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Hutchinson said the state has $250 million in federal coronavirus relief funds set aside in reserve it could tap into. The state could reallocate coronavirus funds in other areas, he said.

News

SPS parent upset over Lead Academy preschool program temporarily suspended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Lead Academy is a preschool program that is an integrated classroom with Springfield Public Schools pre-schools and special education students.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Numerous storms expected today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

News

Employee with a before-and-after school program in the Republic School District tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
We were notified a short time ago that a STRIPES 360 employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Shooting in Springfield leaves one man in critical condition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man shot in a backyard after a fight inside a house.

Local

More COVID-19 cases in Greene County Jail, protesters call for inmates’ rights

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Sheriff Jim Arnott said the precautions his staff were taking kept the coronavirus out of the jail for months.

News

Springfield company joins National Safety Council in creating simple way to check for car recalls

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
CellARide uses tech to protect you out on the road. Texting RECALL to 99724 can tell you if your car needs a recall repair.

News

Missouri House begins hearing arguments on violent crime bill

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri House begins hearing arguments on violent crime bill

News

Parson wants state to intervene in St. Louis murder cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Parson wants state to intervene in St. Louis murder cases