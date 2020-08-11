Springfield company joins National Safety Council in creating simple way to check for car recalls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield business has partnered up with the National Safety Council to create a simpler way to check your car for recalls. CellARide uses tech to protect you out on the road.

Former Springfield police officer Josh Holstein has always been committed to serving the public.

”I have the law enforcement side of that, so to be able to create a technology that kind of brings it back around and have that support, it’s great.”

Holstein, the C.E.O. of local tech company CellARide said his MyCarRecall concierge platform is now being used by the National Safety Council’s #ChecktoProtect program, working to get more recalled cars off the road.

”You can imagine typing in 17 characters you can get it wrong,” Holstein said. “So, you just text the keyword RECALL to 99724 and the process will start for you.”

Once you have sent that text you will get a response asking you to snap a photo of your license plate. Within minutes of sending that photo in, you’ll get a text message that tells you if you do or do not have a recall.

The program does not require an additional app on your phone to use. The service is free, outside of regular message and data rates, according to Holstein.

He said the coalition was supposed to launch the program back in March, but had to postpone until July 1, due to the impact of COVID-19. Since launching, the text service has seen support from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Senator Roy Blunt, and Governor Mike Parson.

This Missouri company is using tech to help keep our roads safe. Find out how you can #CheckToProtect from recalls with @cellaride and @NSCsafety.



Learn more: https://t.co/tJ9yI3qeeL pic.twitter.com/Y3s1jyj0cn — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 10, 2020

”If you have a brake failure, or a seat belt failure or an airbag failure they want to catch it before it actually affects you,” said Art Simmoneau with US Automotive.

Simmoneau said driving around with recalled parts puts everyone at risk. That’s why he said it’s important to have your car inspected yearly, even if it’s not required by law.

”If you don’t have it checked out, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Simmoneau said. “It’s mechanical, humans built it, it’s not designed to fail but there is failure that happens.”

Simmoneau said they can identify any recalls in your car if you bring it in. As for fixing it? That’s up to the dealership.

“Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan and Volvo is who is part of the coalition,” Holstein said. “So, if the owner of the vehicle has one of those vehicles, then they will give the call center number for them to reach out to the call center, if they’re not part of the coalition we still let them know where the closest dealership is.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.