SPS parent upset over Lead Academy preschool program temporarily suspended

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Four-year-old Elise was excited to start preschool in just a few short weeks but the program she was enrolled in, the Lead Academy at McBride Elementary has been temporarily suspended.

“As a lead student she would be in a classroom with students of different abilities and help model, friendship with other students in the classroom,” said parent, Noelle Leonard.

The Lead Academy is a preschool program that is an integrated classroom with Springfield Public Schools pre-schools and special education students.

Elise’s mother, Noelle Leonard, our KY3 photographer’s wife said it’s upsetting her daughter won’t be able to be apart of the program.

“I am frustrated that the decision to eliminate the program just weeks before she was suppose to start with no warning,” said Leonard.

Springfield Public Schools said they’re not canceling the program just suspending it for the first quarter to ensure safety for all of the students.

“We want to be sensitive that many of those students are medically fragile. They’re at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hall.

SPS said there’s a possibility that the Lead Academy will resume if the virus slows down but until then they have options to enroll in another pre-school program called the Wonder Years.

Leonard is hoping the Lead Academy returns because after her son went through the program she said it’s vital for young children to interact with all abilities.

