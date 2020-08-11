Steep financial toll from loss of big Ozarks fall festivals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It seems like every day another fundraiser, 5k or Fall festival is canceled in the Ozarks. That is taking a big financial toll on many of the organizations that operated off the earnings.

The Mount Vernon square is the hub of Apple Butter Makin’ Days, and has been for the last 53 years. They’re not only going to miss all the food and the family fun, but they’ll miss the finances as well.

Countless festivals have been cancelled due to COVID, and the dollars lost is painful.

“We’ll usually make $20 to $25,000 dollars and half of that goes to the private school, which would be 10,000 at least, and about half goes to missions and other outreach opportunities, said Pastor Mark Fugitt from Round Grove Baptist Church near Miller. His church has been a part of making Apple Butter since the festival started in 1967.

”We typically make between 7 and 9,000 jars every year.”

The private, Christian school at his church gets about 11-thousand dollars from the kettle pots cooking apple butter.

“It pays for things like our special needs money to send kids to Camp Barnabas, or installing equipment, that was a large part of our Apple Butter money expenditures last year,” Fugitt said.

All told, more than 100,000 people won’t be coming into Mount Vernon this year, and 380 vendors who bank on Apple Butter Makin’ Days will struggle without their biggest money maker by far.

“It’s the busiest weekend for all the restaurants, the gas stations... they might stop at Halltown, they might stop at Sarcoxie,” explained Mike Tebow, from the festival’s committee.

Even the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will lose out on $70,000.

”Cancelling and paying all the vendors back takes us to a zero mark for the Chamber. So we are hoping for some CARES Act money, maybe some additional fundraisers to get us back to where we can function and provide fun events and things for the community,” said Pam Dudley.

Springfield’s Arts Fest and Cider Days are now also left with a bitter tasting loss-- to the tune of $25,000 dollars that EACH of those festivals bring in.

Pastor Fugitt says his bank is on God, and a re-creative miracle for the school that was literally built by those with a taste for Apple Butter.

As for what’s next? They are already planning for next year. The festival should run from October 8-10 of 2021.

