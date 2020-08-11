Advertisement

Taney County Health Department reports 4 new deaths related to nursing homes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department reports four additional deaths from COVID-19 related to nursing facilities.

Health leaders say they are working with officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“We are sorry to announce four additional COVID-19 deaths of Taney County residents,” said Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Our hearts go out to these families.”

The county reports 454 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. It reports nine total deaths.

