‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

You can get one, too
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.(Source: National Museum of American Jewish History)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Speaking last week, President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park.

Instead of pronouncing it “yoh-sem-i-tee,” he said “yoh-sem-ahyt.”

As it turns out, the museum has been selling a "Yo Semite" T-shirt since 2011.

The shirt shows two trees resembling sequoias, like the ones at the national park.

The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

The museum said in the first 30 hours after the gaffe, the shirt sold more than during the entire month of July.

Gaze upon Yo-semite’s towering Sequoias with our "Yo Semite" t-shirt! 😉🌲 Click here to get yours now: on.nmajh.org/2Xs1F64 #Yosemite

Posted by National Museum of American Jewish History on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

