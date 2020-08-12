Arkansas cases of COVID-19 up by 703 Wednesday; deaths rise too

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says recent cases of COVID-19 may seem flat, but the numbers are not where the state needs to be.

He addressed the state Wednesday at his daily briefing at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Health leaders reported 703 new cases, bring the total since the pandemic to 51,114. The state reported an additional 11 deaths.

Governor Hutchinson is disappointed in the time it is taking commercial labs to return testing results. The governor blamed stress on commercial labs created by demand in states like California and Texas for the testing delays. He signed an agreement among other states to give commercial labs more support. The state tested 4,401 patients on Wednesday.

