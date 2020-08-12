Barry County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

The Barry County Health Department reports its fourth COVID-19-related death.

Health leaders say the man, 86, suffered from multiple underlying health issues.

Barry County Health Department Administrator Roger Brock reminds all are at risk of infection with COVID-19, but older persons and those with underlying health issues are at the greatest risk of serious illness and death.

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus, call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847-2114 or the Missouri DHSS 24 hour hotline number at 877-435-8411.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.