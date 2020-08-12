Businesses, customers prepare for the begin of Branson West masking ordinance

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Branson West will require face masks in public starting Wednesday.

The ordinance, which passed last week said it was designed to follow recommendations of the CDC, Cox Health and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Steve Sanderson owns K’s Koffee in Branson West. After being slowed by the pandemic this spring, he said business has been picking up over the summer.

”I don’t know what the potential could have been, but business has been good," Sanderson said.

The city’s masking ordinance goes into effect Wednesday. It requires anyone 13 and older to wear a mask in public, with some exceptions, including certain health conditions.

”People are yelling and screaming ‘well we’re not shopping there, we’re not going there’ you know ‘I guess we’re done shopping in Branson, Branson West, whatever,” Sanderson said. “We’ll see what kind of impact that has. This ordinance is good for 30 days and then they review it.

In less than 24 hours the coffee shop will have to post a sign on their front door alerting customers they have to wear a mask inside.

“Branson West actually brought me signs today that they want me to post,” Sanderson said.

He said this time of year his customers are both locals and travelers, and not everyone has been masking up.

”Majority don’t,” Sanderson said. “But, we’re seeing more and more of them recently, but I think people are finding out about the mandate, which starts tomorrow.”

Kelly Bade is a regular customer at K’s Koffee.

”[I come here] every day,” Bade said.

He said while he is not a fan of the ordinance, he will comply. But, Bade said he feels like the city kept the whole thing under the radar.

”I didn’t even know a thing about it until Steve told me about it,” Bade said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Sanderson said found out about the ordinance on Facebook. It passed with a 2 to 1 vote. last week, something Bade said rubs him the wrong way.

”We should have been able to vote on it,' Bade said.

People who do not wear a mask can be fined $50. Businesses could lose their license if they break the law.

