Advertisement

Businesses, customers prepare for the begin of Branson West masking ordinance

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Branson West will require face masks in public starting Wednesday.

The ordinance, which passed last week said it was designed to follow recommendations of the CDC, Cox Health and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Steve Sanderson owns K’s Koffee in Branson West. After being slowed by the pandemic this spring, he said business has been picking up over the summer.

”I don’t know what the potential could have been, but business has been good," Sanderson said.

The city’s masking ordinance goes into effect Wednesday. It requires anyone 13 and older to wear a mask in public, with some exceptions, including certain health conditions.

”People are yelling and screaming ‘well we’re not shopping there, we’re not going there’ you know ‘I guess we’re done shopping in Branson, Branson West, whatever,” Sanderson said. “We’ll see what kind of impact that has. This ordinance is good for 30 days and then they review it.

In less than 24 hours the coffee shop will have to post a sign on their front door alerting customers they have to wear a mask inside.

“Branson West actually brought me signs today that they want me to post,” Sanderson said.

He said this time of year his customers are both locals and travelers, and not everyone has been masking up.

”Majority don’t,” Sanderson said. “But, we’re seeing more and more of them recently, but I think people are finding out about the mandate, which starts tomorrow.”

Kelly Bade is a regular customer at K’s Koffee.

”[I come here] every day,” Bade said.

He said while he is not a fan of the ordinance, he will comply. But, Bade said he feels like the city kept the whole thing under the radar.

”I didn’t even know a thing about it until Steve told me about it,” Bade said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Sanderson said found out about the ordinance on Facebook. It passed with a 2 to 1 vote. last week, something Bade said rubs him the wrong way.

”We should have been able to vote on it,' Bade said.

People who do not wear a mask can be fined $50. Businesses could lose their license if they break the law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some still struggling to pay Springfield utility bills, worried about shutoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
With lost jobs, and lost hours, many people are struggling to keep up with all their bills. That’s leading some to worry they soon could be without power and water.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms and Warmer Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Missouri State updates mask policy for fall, allows freshmen to choose online learning at home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just a week before fall classes begin at Missouri State University, the school has made a couple of changes in key areas, updating the mask policy to include face coverings inside all buildings and giving freshmen, who usually have to stay on-campus in their first year, the opportunity to take online classes at-home instead.

News

Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Arkansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas’ ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate, Secretary of State John Thurston said Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Missouri Attorney General investigating roofer after On Your Side reports

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Organizers cancel fall festivals across the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

MSU prepares for the beginning of a different fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Allergies or COVID-19? New allergy season leads to uncertainty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Pollen counts are on the rise. and more people suffering from allergy symptoms. We spoke with how people are dealing with them, and if there’s a concern it may be something other than allergies.

News

Camden County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Camden County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths in hospitalized patients.