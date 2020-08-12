City of Springfield proceeds with new trail through downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Springfield is developing a new trail that will go through downtown Springfield.

The Jordan Valley West Meadows trail project has taken years to plan. The Springfield City Council Monday night approved a general contractor. Emery, Sapp and Sons will take on the $405,000 project.

City leaders discussed building this trail several years ago. The trail needed to cross a railroad, and they couldn’t come to an agreement on a way to safely do that. They have chosen a different trail route. Developers will build a parking lot off Fort Avenue and a trail through the West Meadows area about a half-mile mile long. It will feature a ten-foot wide concrete trail with two low-water crossings. But it won’t cross the railroad just yet.

The site is a former Brownfield site the city worked with the EPA to clean up. The West Meadows project is part of a master plan to redevelop the Jordan Valley through downtown and tying into the Route 66 park on College Street.

In 2018, the city of Springfield applied for a Recreational Trails Grant for the project. The grant will pay for $250,000 of the project. The city will fund the rest of the $155,000 from the transportation 1/8 cent sales tax. It will be the first step in letting the public enjoy this 18 acres of urban green space.

“This will be a great opportunity to kind of help people get outdoors a little bit more,” said Jonathan Peitz, City of Springfield Transportation Engineering. “I know everybody’s continuing to be cooped up inside, and this is just another area that you can go out and explore once it’s completed, to be able to kind of get out of the house and just enjoy nature.”

The city hopes to eventually connect the trail to downtown with some sort of crossing at the railroad on the east end. Construction should start in the next month or two. And the city hopes to have the trail complete by the end of the year.

